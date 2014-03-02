The ska classic behind the "Death in Paradise" theme tune

As a family, we’re great fans of BBC 1’s “Death in Paradise”. We particularly like the theme tune. A little research showed that the tune is an instrumental version of a classic reggae song. “You’re wondering now” is the song. It was written by Reuben “Andy” Anderson (according to the label of the original release on C&N records). The “Death in Paradise” theme rendition was composed by Magnus Fiennes.

The original version appears to be by Andy and Joey in 1964. The YouTube clip below shows a 1966 recording of some joyous dancing to the song.

Some websites say the original version was by the Skatalites, but on their official discography I can only find later versions on compilation albums. Their version is below also, together with the Series 3 opening titles from “Death in Paradise”.

The song has also been covered by The Specials and Amy Winehouse.

