Guido's latest earth-shattering non-event

A fascinating letter from Harry Cole and Paul Staines (aka Tory Bear and Guido and “The Sunlight Centre”) to the Electoral Commission.

They’ve been preparing this letter for a year, apparently. Sadly, this wasn’t long enough for them to check the spelling.

The third sentence begins:

Due to the fact there is more than on irregularity,

It took me 1.3 seconds to work out that “on” should be “one”.

They raise the cost of Chris Huhne’s website but even the Puffbox puff which they link to makes it clear that this website was developed with continuation after the campaign in mind:

So whilst I’m more than happy with what we’ve already delivered, I think we can make it even better in the months to come. Assuming the voters of Eastleigh give us the chance…,

So, the cost of development should not, of course, be borne solely by the campaign. The website is still very active today, a year later.

The letter asks why the cost of envelopes and letters weren’t on the invoice from a leaflet printer. Der. Could it be, perish the thought, that the envelopes and letters came from a different supplier?

The letter is flabbergasted at the staff costs for the general election campaign. Had it not occurred that the staff in question would also have been working on the local election campaign and routine work during the campaign?

Mark Pack has more here.

