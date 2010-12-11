On YouTube here below (in three parts) is a 30 minute interview with Nick Clegg on University funding. The interviewer is Dr Evan Harris of this parish.
I thoroughly recommend viewing the interview. It covers an enormous amount of detail on the controversy.
Hat-tip: Nick Thornsby
A transcript is here.
http://www.youtube.com/v/L_Ii3E0vFy0?version=3
http://www.youtube.com/v/R5qcNxoOD1U?version=3
http://www.youtube.com/v/JriWj-mPcW4?version=3
4 thoughts on “University funding: Full length interview with Nick Clegg”
Overwhelming amount of detail. Most important is the phrase ‘will vote against tuition fee RISES if won the election OUTRIGHT.’
This, allegedly, was the wording of the actual pledge.
That’s very funny. The actual transcript of what was actually said in the interview is here in full:
http://bit.ly/i1LYJ6
