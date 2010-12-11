University funding: Full length interview with Nick Clegg

On YouTube here below (in three parts) is a 30 minute interview with Nick Clegg on University funding. The interviewer is Dr Evan Harris of this parish.

I thoroughly recommend viewing the interview. It covers an enormous amount of detail on the controversy.

Hat-tip: Nick Thornsby

A transcript is here.

http://www.youtube.com/v/L_Ii3E0vFy0?version=3

http://www.youtube.com/v/R5qcNxoOD1U?version=3

http://www.youtube.com/v/JriWj-mPcW4?version=3

