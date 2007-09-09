Two fatal flaws in the Tory quality of lfe proposals….and counting

Jock Coats was up late last night and spotted a Tory bloomer within their Quality of Life commission report. That is that outlawing stand-by functionality on TVs has already been announced by the government…thirteen months ago.

Iain Dale, bless him, has now spotted another fatal flow in one of the proposals:

I’ve just watched Zak Goldsmith’s interview with Andrew Marr (HERE). His Quality of Life Policy Commission will be proposing that if your house is ‘environmentally friendly’ you will get a reduction in stamp duty when you sell it. Only one problem with that, as far as I can see. It is the buyer who pays stamp duty, not the seller.

Ooops…again.



Advertisements