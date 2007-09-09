Jock Coats was up late last night and spotted a Tory bloomer within their Quality of Life commission report. That is that outlawing stand-by functionality on TVs has already been announced by the government…thirteen months ago.
Iain Dale, bless him, has now spotted another fatal flow in one of the proposals:
I’ve just watched Zak Goldsmith’s interview with Andrew Marr (HERE). His Quality of Life Policy Commission will be proposing that if your house is ‘environmentally friendly’ you will get a reduction in stamp duty when you sell it. Only one problem with that, as far as I can see. It is the buyer who pays stamp duty, not the seller.
Ooops…again.
4 thoughts on “Two fatal flaws in the Tory quality of lfe proposals….and counting”
Let me say first of all that I am not a Conservative. Indeed I am a LibDem campaigner, but…
… in fairness to the Tories, not having to pay stamp duty will be an incentive for a buyer – in other words, although the seller will not directly benefit from not having to pay stamp duty, their property will be more attractive in the marketplace.
Thank you Stuart
