I’ve only just seen this – it first came out in 2013. It’s a great BBC4 documentary on Mike Oldfield. In it, dear Mr Oldfield gives us a real treat when he relives “Tubular Bells” in his studio, complete with juggling of many instruments. It also provides an excellent narrative on Mike Oldfield’s life and the development of “Tubular Bells“.

If you haven’t watched this programme, it is much recommended. It’s on BBC iPlayer for the next 23 days.

