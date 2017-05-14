Portugal is in grave danger of giving the Eurovision Song Contest a good name

Every so often the Eurovision Song Contest throws up a decent song. However, through the fug of time, it is usually very difficult to think of them (apart from “Waterloo”). The 1961 British entry “Are you sure” by the Allisons was certainly a good song IMHO. “Si”, or at least the English version “Go” by Gigliola Cinquetti of Italy in 1974 was superb.

But last night the winner knocked me sideways. The winner “Amar Pelos Dois” by Salvador Sobral from Portugal was an absolutely superb song. You don’t have to understand Portuguese to be entranced by the lilting vocal and the hypnotic melody. Well done Portugal say I!

Here is a great interview with Salvador himself:

Advertisements