General election campaigns get off to a flying start across the country

Campaigns, of course, are already up and running across the country for the May 4th local elections, but Theresa May’s announcement has given even greater impetus to Lib Dem activists across the country.
Here’s a round-up of some of today’s action via Twitter – please let us know about any other team action photos in the comments!:
Caroline Pidgeon was up in Cambridge lending her support to Julian Huppert in his campaign to regain the city’s parliamentary seat and also to Rod Cantrill in his bid to be the first Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough:
Jane Dodds and the team have been out in Montgomeryshire:
Layla Moran in OXWAB has been briefing a batch of new volunteers:
Clare Pierce and team have been out canvassing for Dawn Barnes in Hornsey and Wood Green:
Joshua Dixon also tweets good news about the strength of Dawn’s campaign:
Carole Ford and associate was out in the heart of Glasgow finding unprompted support for Jo Swinson:
There was standing room only at Ed Davey’s campaign launch:
Tom Brake tweeted a photograph of a very fulsome team about to go out in Carshalton and Wallington:
And Vince Cable and team took advantage of the sunny afternoon to pioneer outside stuffing!: