General election campaigns get off to a flying start across the country

Campaigns, of course, are already up and running across the country for the May 4th local elections, but Theresa May’s announcement has given even greater impetus to Lib Dem activists across the country.

Here’s a round-up of some of today’s action via Twitter – please let us know about any other team action photos in the comments!:

Caroline Pidgeon was up in Cambridge lending her support to Julian Huppert in his campaign to regain the city’s parliamentary seat and also to Rod Cantrill in his bid to be the first Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough:

https://twitter.com/CarolinePidgeon/status/855832360780275712

Jane Dodds and the team have been out in Montgomeryshire:



Layla Moran in OXWAB has been briefing a batch of new volunteers:

.@laylamoran is speaking to new members who have never canvassed before, giving a canvassing masterclass and running through what to expect. pic.twitter.com/jCC0XIcnio — Oxfordshire Lib Dems (@LibDemsOxon) April 22, 2017

Clare Pierce and team have been out canvassing for Dawn Barnes in Hornsey and Wood Green:

Joshua Dixon also tweets good news about the strength of Dawn’s campaign:

And now even more @HaringeyLibDems out for @Dawn_Barnes! The response has been amazing 🔶 pic.twitter.com/Rs3TWNOLP4 — Joshua Dixon (@JoshDixonTweets) April 22, 2017

Carole Ford and associate was out in the heart of Glasgow finding unprompted support for Jo Swinson:

Lib Dem campaigning in Byres Road. Unprompted support for Jo Swinson – very, very positive. #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/oPIkVjttXj — Carole Ford (@CaroleFord1) April 22, 2017

There was standing room only at Ed Davey’s campaign launch:

Tom Brake tweeted a photograph of a very fulsome team about to go out in Carshalton and Wallington:

Sutton"s Lib Dem team about to head out for a day of campaigning on hard Brexit,Tory school cuts and threats to St Helier Hospital pic.twitter.com/xtH1uiGdEm — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) April 22, 2017

And Vince Cable and team took advantage of the sunny afternoon to pioneer outside stuffing!:

A glorious afternoon for volunteering in the Twickenham Sunshine under the watchful lens of @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/84bwbbPwgy — Vince Cable (@vincecable) April 22, 2017

Advertisements