Freddie Flintoff, Professor Green, Ruby Wax and others talk about their mental health issues

The charity campaign Heads Together are publishing a series of videos on YouTube where famous and not famous people talk about their mental health issues.

It really is good to see role models opening up about their problems. Below, you’ll find three of the videos. In the top one, Stephen Manderson (aka Professor Green) and Freddie Flintoff talk. Next down, Ruby Wax talks with her husband, TV producer Ed Bye.

But the truly moving and inspiring video, for me, is the bottom one, where Maddy Austin talks with her father, ITV newscaster Mark Austin, about her struggle with anorexia.

You can find plenty more such videos on the Heads Together YouTube channel.

