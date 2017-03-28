Sparks fly as Newbury’s Sterling Cables Tower is brought down bit by bit…with no Fred Dibnah moment

With a little tweaking from Photomatix and Picasa, my photo above shows work happening this morning at the very top of Newbury’s Sterling Cables Tower. I’ve been keeping an eye on the work on the site everyday for months now. I have enormous admiration for the skill and hard graft of the workers doing the site clearance. It is a huge task.

For weeks now they have been dismantling the tower bit by bit. This morning they started work on taking apart the metal work at the top of the tower.

It seems that there will be no Fred Dibnah moment when the whole thing is blown up in a glorious cloud of dust. However, perhaps when they get to the brickwork lower down perhaps they will start some “wrecking ball” action….

Advertisements