The New European provides an inspiring read

/ paulwalternewbury

That front page persuaded me to buy a copy of The New European newspaper this week, for the first time. It’s almost Private Eye-like. Some of the small print at the bottom is hilarious. Godmother, the film, it states is:

  • Featuring “Nigel Farage as the horse’s arse”
  • Filmed on location in “La La Land”
  • Based on a half-baked idea by David Cameron
  • Directed by Unseen Forces

The current edition of the paper is a very good read, including:

  • Michael Heseltine is given their “plinth” accolade (John Bercow got the award last month)
  • Alastair Campbell writes about the “coming calamity” of Brexit and the ability of the people to avert it
  • Owen Smith MP analyses the Hammond budget
  • Michael White provides wise words on Brexit and Trump
  • An interesting “Expertise” pull out, with experts opining about a range of pithy issues

The New European is on sale now.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s