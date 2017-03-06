“Flowers in the rain” was not the first tune played on Radio One – this was

If you listen to this recording of the opening of Radio One on 30th September 1967, you will notice that a piece of music is played before “Flowers in the rain” by The Move. That piece of music is “Beefeaters” by John Dankworth and his Orchestra (released on Fontana records in 1964). It was Tony Blackburn’s signature tune. It was also the theme from the Rediffusion TV series “Search for a star”.

OK, “Beefeaters” was only played for a few seconds, but as we approach the fiftieth anniversary of this broadcasting milestone, I think there ought to be a little more credit given to the great John Dankworth.

