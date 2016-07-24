The Labour party becomes a debating society

It appears as if Jeremy Corbyn may win the leadership race in the Labour party.

So it seems that the Labour Party has decided to become a debating society rather than a proper parliamentary force. That’s fine. Being a debating society is perfectly respectable. But it is not what established the NHS, founded the Welfare State, implemented the minimum wage, put in place equality laws, abolished the death penalty, legalised homosexuality, established the Open university etc etc.

And this excellent luxury of being a debating society could allow (if UKIP and the right wing of the Tory party get their way) the UK to break up amidst economic carnage with mass job losses, reduced wages and rising prices.

Advertisements