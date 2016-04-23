The USA: The clue is in the title – and it is the greatest example of pooled sovereignity between states

Four of the USA’s founding fathers: (l to r) Adams, Morris, Hamilton, Jefferson

There was a rather strange moment on Thursday’s BBC Question Time. There was a discussion about President Obama’s intervention in the EU referendum debate.

Liam Fox was waxing lyrically about how the USA has great democracy, and all we want is the same democracy ourselves without our country being, he posited, controlled by “Brussels”.

What this argument seemed to miss is the title of the country: “The United States of America”.

That great country is the most outstanding example of a federation known to man! Fifty states have pooled sovereignity over relevant matters while retaining strong powers over appropriate areas in their states.

If there is any strong argument, through example, for the EU, it is the USA.

