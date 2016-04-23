Four of the USA’s founding fathers: (l to r) Adams, Morris, Hamilton, Jefferson
There was a rather strange moment on Thursday’s BBC Question Time. There was a discussion about President Obama’s intervention in the EU referendum debate.
Liam Fox was waxing lyrically about how the USA has great democracy, and all we want is the same democracy ourselves without our country being, he posited, controlled by “Brussels”.
What this argument seemed to miss is the title of the country: “The United States of America”.
That great country is the most outstanding example of a federation known to man! Fifty states have pooled sovereignity over relevant matters while retaining strong powers over appropriate areas in their states.
If there is any strong argument, through example, for the EU, it is the USA.
One thought on “The USA: The clue is in the title – and it is the greatest example of pooled sovereignity between states”
Good article . Their states are sovereign, ruling themselves with their ‘commissioners’ in Washington making other decisions. Democratic and federal, the United States like the E.U. wishes to be. Comments about the U.S. ‘throwing their weight about’ is possible. They are the top economy, they can. We are 5th, we used to be 4th. We are in decline. We need to be part of a union, if ambitious enough even leading it. I have not heard any comments like this in the media, is it not time it was pushed?